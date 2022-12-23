I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY, from left: Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston

Stanley Tucci wants to stress how important costume changes are – especially the wigs.

The actor spoke with Yahoo! News about the transformation process into Whitney Houston’s legendary manager Clive Davis for the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

“There were some wonderful designers on the film, including my friend Anne Morgan. She created all the wigs and was there to put them on me,” he explained.

For Tucci, who describes himself as a “physical actor”, getting the costume exactly right was crucial to his character building.

“Sometimes we would do three different eras in one day. All that stuff – the wigs, padding etc – makes a big difference to me because I’m a physical actor and when you have all that, you change physically and instantly you change everything inside as well,” he added.

While the costumes helped with his acting, Tucci made sure to do some primary research as well, and got in touch with Davis.

“We talked via Zoom prior to shooting and I’d seen the documentary about him and read his book. All that was invaluable,” he recalled. “I could go back to the footage and remember having spoken to him and figure out how to re-create his voice and his movements. And then we met for half an hour a couple of days before I started filming and that was it.”

Naomi Ackie stars as the titular singer in the film, along with Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and others.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is out in theatres today.