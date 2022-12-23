Daniel Craig attends Netflix "Glass Onion" world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Daniel Craig loved appearing at Toronto Film Festival with his latest movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” this year.

The movie was the second runner-up for the TIFF People’s Choice Award, which is usually a guide to a potential Oscar nod.

Craig shared of the film festival, “When we got it in front of this audience and people started laughing … it’s just success. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the best feeling,” according to the Toronto Star.

TIFF marked the first time the movie was seen by fans.

Director Rian Johnson gushed of the film festival, “It’s an amazing festival, there’s amazing energy in the theatres and people show up wanting to have a good time.

“I think with a movie like this, it’s all about people experiencing it in a big group and laughing together. It’s just gold and I love the Toronto International Film Festival. You truly feel that it’s not like a destination film festival that just movie people are going to. It’s a festival that lives and breathes in the city. You can feel that in the crowds as people who just want to go see a good movie.”

In the recently-released film, Craig returns as famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc. This time, the star-studded cast — including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more — are in Greece for the latest murder mystery case.

Craig said of Johnson, “He wrote another funny script, which allowed me to sort of explore a bit more about Benoit and maybe show a bit more about him. I kind of liked the fact that he’s an enigma; he’s a little bit of a mystery and that’s good that he remains that way. Because it’s all about everybody else in the cast, the suspects. That’s who we’re interested in.”

He added, referencing his long run as James Bond, that came to an end with 2021’s “No Time to Die”, “I get to work with this amount of talent, that’s it. If I’m acting opposite these brilliant, wonderful actors, my job is cut in half. I just have to let them do their thing.

“Really, to have the opportunities I’m getting right now in my career and to be able to sort of enjoy it. I’ve been having the most amazing time over the past 18 years of my life doing ‘Bond’ and the experiences I’ve had doing that are just incredible. To get a chance to do another movie if we get to make another one … I mean just how lucky am I?”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is now on Netflix.