Olivia Munn and John Mulaney might be in desperate need of a massage after last night.

The actress shared exhausted photos of herself on her Instagram story on Thursday night after their screaming one-year-old Malcolm woke them up after midnight due to teething pains.

John attempted to lull the teething toddler to sleep by reading aloud a bedtime story. The book was Mr. Gronkle’s Busy Day, a Richard Scarry children’s book about a cranky warthog.

Olivia captioned the story to her 2.8M followers, “He’s teething again…”

By 12:44 AM, the madness had not stopped, and Olivia and John were still wide awake.

Listening to Simon and Garfunkel’s classic song “The Sound of Silence,” Olivia tried to take her glasses off only to feel them tangled in her hair. That was the cherry on top of a long night, with Olivia succinctly saying, “It’s too f-in’ late for this nonsense.”

After an intense year of rehabilitation and divorcing his wife, Anne Marie Tendler, John announced he and Olivia were expecting their child on Late Night With Seth Meyers last September.