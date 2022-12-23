Click to share this via email

Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu are looking more loved-up than ever.

The Canadian actor and his Digital Marketing Manager partner were all smiles as they attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena earlier this week.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the L.A. Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on December 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Liu and Hsu went Instagram official last month, before they were seen posing in adorable holiday sweaters at the “Violent Night” premiere in L.A.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu. — Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ever since then, the pair have not held back when it comes to loved-up social media posts.

The lovebirds recently enjoyed a vacation to Anguilla, with Liu captioning some sweet snaps: “From Christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking,” before joking he was referring to his chain.

A number of celebrity friends commented on the post, including Olivia Munn, who wrote, “Y’all are fit 😍.”

Chelsea Handler added, “Look at you two. How sweet!”