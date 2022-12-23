Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are sharing the joys of co-parenting.

Cole is the mother of Cannon’s 9th child, 3-month old Onyx, and frequently posts about being a mother on her social media. She shared videos of her “first class” with Cannon on Thursday with the two enjoying their time with their child.

“Co parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye,” she wrote over one clip of Cannon playing with Onyx.

The clips come after Cole posted a lengthy post only a day prior which some have taken as containing a shady reference to her baby daddy.

The post began with a plea for social media users to stop attacking her and criticizing her in the comments.

“Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!),” she wrote. “But I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old.”

She continued, “I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here.”

Cole also offered a cryptic comment about “toxic relationships”.

“I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys. Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships,” she added.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, she also shared a photo of baby Onyx visiting Santa for the first time with a seeming jab at Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa’s visits with Cannon.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote, via Us Weekly. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”