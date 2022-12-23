Lizzo is celebrating her Cinderella story.

The musician reflected on her rise to fame on “CBS Sunday Morning” as Tracy Smith interviewed her from her new Los Angeles mansion.

“Just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car,” she commented.

“Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” the Grammy winner recalled. “And now, on this past tour, which, I was blessed to stay in really nice places. But I was like, ‘I miss my house. I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.'”

She added, “This is the first time I’ve ever said this. So, I don’t know. It’s a milestone for me.”

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer @lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "Sunday Morning." Lizzo tells @thattracysmith owning a home is a milestone for her this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kNs6UyBBKB — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 22, 2022

The musician was also excited for the holiday season, revealing she went all out with two Christmas trees and half a dozen evergreens throughout her property.

“It’s like, not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard. I’m literally Santa Claus,” she joked, via People.