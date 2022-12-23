Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lupita Nyong’o is announcing her relationship in style.

The actress hopped on a new Instagram dance trend to reveal her new boyfriend TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

She captioned the post, “We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid”.

READ MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Posts Video Undergoing Intense Training To Swim In ‘Wakanda Forever’

In the clip, the actress is seen dancing along to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams with Masekela as they change outfits. The duo swap between blue and white robes to cheetah print swimsuits, to a fun yellow matching dance outfit, and more.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Favourite Joseph Quinn In Talks To Join Lupita Nyong’o In ‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-Off Movie

Nyong’o is quite private about her dating life though she’s sparked romance rumours in the past with “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan and Jared Leto.

Famous friends and fans alike loved the video with Janelle Monae commenting, “Obsessed 😍😍” and Ava DuVernay added a simple, “🖤”.