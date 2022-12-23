Eat, drink, and be merry – all while looking chic! Khloe Kardashian teamed up with REVOLVE to share her top holiday picks from REVOLVE Winterland, filled with fashion and wellness items.

“The Kardashians” star’s celebratory style must-haves include a Good American sequin jumpsuit, a Good American crushed velvet catsuit, Good American Diamonds Are Forever heels, and a L’Academie x Marianna Hewitt Benton jacket.

“Feeling good in what you wear is the most important way to feel confident,” the 38-year old reality star tells ET.

“I love a lot of my new Good American styles for the holiday season. The catsuit is one of my favourite silhouettes – add it in a vibrant colour and a luxurious velvet – [and I’m] sold! [It’s] such a fun, festive look!,” she adds.

As for her self-care essentials, the mom of two says the Barker Wellness renewal balm, the Ouia travel Melrose perfume, a Stoney Clover Lane large pouch, and Teami Blends Hormone Hero vitamin, are all on her wishlist this year.

“My self-care routine is a mix of working out, a balance of eating healthy and from the kids’ menu (YOLO), and making sure to have fun,” Kardashian notes.

Some of her favourite activities to get in the holiday spirit: “Arts and crafts with the kids, watching holiday movies, and laughing at the chaos that this time of the year can bring,” she says.

