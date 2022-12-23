Kim and Khloé Kardashian celebrated the season of giving by making a difference at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and their children in Los Angeles.

The sisters recently took their daughters North West and True Thompson, and their niece Dream Kardashian, to the home to spread some holiday cheer. The family gifted its residents an abundance of goodies and “essentials,” including laptops, gift cards and toys, along with a variety of surprises from the family’s brands- Kylie Skin, Good American and SKIMS.

During their visit, Kim and Khloé “met with the incredible women [and] their children to see how the organization has grown,” since the last time they visited, including “women in Start Up Sisterhood, a program that helps give these women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses,” as Kim detailed in a post shared to Instagram.

The sisters also treated the women and children, plus Alexandria House’s staffers and volunteers to a holiday meal. Ahead of their visit, they even arranged for the place to be decorated with Christmas lights for its residents.

Additionally, the Kardashians made a six-figure donation to the non-profit organization, a spokesperson for Alexandria House confirmed to E! News.

“Even though many people are celebrating the holiday with family and friends, these days can be very challenging for those dealing with very difficult life challenges, including being without a place to live,” the organization’s founding director, Judy Vaughan, said in a statement. “Thank you so much to the Kardashians and their team for bringing so much love, joy and unexpected generosity to the women and children that we serve.”

Following their visit, Khloé took to social media to “spotlight [the] wonderful organization.”

“It truly takes a village,” the Good American founder said of the organization’s incredible work, “and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make the difference in so many lives.”

This isn’t the first time that the Kardashian family has honoured the organization’s work. During a 2017 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which highlighted L.A.’s homeless crisis, Kim organized a party for the non-profit and the women it helps.