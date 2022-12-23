Raven Ross is providing an update on her dating life, which she says has “been pretty hit or miss,” since she and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada announced their breakup last month.

“So as you guys know, I was in a relationship for most of 2022, but since then I have gone on a total of three first dates,” Ross says in a video shared to her Instagram on Friday.

She then proceeds to share how she met each of her dates and even makes a “Love Is Blind” reference while noting that she met “zero [of her dates] in a pod,” referring to the small rooms called pods on the Netflix dating series.

Ross adds that they all took her out on dinner dates, which she says “is cute and I love free food but gentlemen, let’s get a little more creative.”

Of the three dates, the reality star shares that she’s only been on one follow-up date and that she ghosted the other two before detailing the reasons why she ghosted them, such as for having “too many kids” and for being “icky” among others.

“So far I have zero dates lined up for 2023,” she continued, “but honestly I am really feeling being single.”

In the comments section, Ross’ “Love Is Blind” co-star, Nancy Rodriguez, dropped two laughing with tears emojis, adding “yessss friend!”

“Jersey Shore”‘s Vinny Guadagnino poked fun at Ross, commenting, “Hate that you ghosted me but it’s cool.” Recently, the reality star has been caught up in an ongoing social media fling with fellow reality star, “The Bachelorette”‘s Gabby Windey, whom he competed against on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars”.

Ross and Alagbada fell in love on season three of “Love Is Blind”, which premiered in October, and got engaged at the end of the second episode. In November, they announced their split in a joint statement.