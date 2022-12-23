Maralee Nichols got in a colourful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson.

The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player’s one-year-old son, Theo, with a colourful scheme serving as the little one’s backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo’s also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.

The sweet snap came just days after Thompson and Nichols hammered out a custody deal that calls for Thompson to pay $9,500 per month in child support. The custody deal will also call for Nichols to have sole custody of their child.

The agreement also notes that Thompson is listed as the father on Theo’s birth certificate, and that the 31-year-old will cover some of Nichol’s lawyer fees. As far as a visitation schedule, that will be handled in the future.

Thompson became engulfed in a paternity scandal in 2021, which occurred while he was engaged to Khloé Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian share 4-year-old daughter True, and a 4-month-old son via surrogate, whose name has not been revealed. Thompson is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated Theo’s first birthday and posted a photo of her elegantly decked out in an all-white floral dress that wrapped around Theo’s tiny waist.

“I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life,” she captioned the post. “You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo.”

