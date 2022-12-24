Ellen DeGeneres is thinking of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss this holiday season.

The talk show host shared her thoughts on Instagram in light of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ’s death.

She captioned the emotional video with a single heart “❤️”.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it,” the dressed-down comedian began her video. “The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honour tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honour him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing.”

“He loved music, he loved games, so we do that,” DeGeneres continued. “And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that’s how we honour him.”

Boss died on Dec. 14 at the age of 40 by suicide. Outpourings of tributes and messages of grief from celebrities across the entertainment industry have been pouring in for the late musician.

DeGeneres encouraged her followers to “check in” on the people they care about and to let them know they love them.

“So, happy holidays everybody. It’s not a happy holiday, but,” she added, “[Boss] was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him you saw it. Let’s honour him and think about him and send love to one another.”