Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are safe after a terrifying traffic accident.

Erbert took to Instagram to announce the couple had experienced a “scary” accident in the mountains, but also wanted to confirm they were alright following medical attention.

She began her post, “On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains.”

“Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for,” she continued. “First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.”

The dancer explained she shared the update to remind everyone to keep safe during the holidays and to keep their loved ones close.

“Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. XO,” she added.

The video showcased the entire incident from their trip to the hospital, getting stitches, and their recovery afterwards.

“One of the saddest things about tonight is I can’t eat candy. It’s taken me a very long time to chew it ’cause it hurts ’cause of this area,” joked Erbert in the video.

While she seemed in high spirits, her fiancee revealed a scary detail about the night: she couldn’t remember much of it.

“The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything,” he detailed in the comments. “She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived.”

Luckily the two seem to be safe and enjoying their holiday recovery.