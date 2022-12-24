Kelly Rizzo is reflecting on her first Christmas as a widow.

The TV host’s late husband Bob Saget died on January 22 and she’s shared many beautiful tributes to his memory. As the holidays approach, she’s spending it without him by her side.

She shared her thoughts to Instagram with a post that began, “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last.”

“( it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together,” she continued. “He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers “Uncle Bob” and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for But Bob did that with everyone he met.”

Rizzo took time in the post to make sure everyone spent their holidays with love and reflected on all the happiness they were blessed with.

“The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through,” she said. “As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that. Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all.”

She concluded her post by thanking everyone for all their support in her trying time.

“And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time. ❤️‍🩹❤️🎄❤️‍🩹❤️🎄,” she added.