Dwayne Johnson is ready for the holidays!

The actor is rocking a brand new look after his two young daughters- Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4- whom he shares with wife, Lauren Hashian, gave him a makeover.

In a video uploaded to the “Black Adam” star’s Instagram, Johnson, 50, is seen wearing a Harley Quinn wig and a tiara as Jasmine applies pink makeup to his face and Tiana tells him that he looks “so pretty.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Lifts His Daughter And Works Out His Biceps With ‘Daddy Curls’

“Do I look cool? Promise me that I look cool,” Johnson repeatedly asks his little girls in the hilarious video before Jasmine grabs the missing piece from his ensemble- a pink tutu.

The actor then jokes that he needs his “dignity” as she demands him to “stand up” to put on the tutu before the clip comes to an end.

“First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,'” Johnson wrote in the caption. “I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY.”

“Dwanta needs a tutu… and his DIG-NUH-DEE,” he added.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Makes Her WWE Debut As Ava Raine With Surprising Announcement

Johnson followed up the comedic post with a new video, providing an update on the tutu.

“The tutu would only fit over ONE of Dwanta’s legs. So they scrapped the wig and wanted Dwanta to wear the tutu around HIS NECK like a scarf,” he captioned the video of Jasmine adjusting the puffy ballerina skirt on him.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Pranked By His Daughter

“But Dwanta’s head was so big we couldn’t get the tutu down to his neck so he was forced to wear it like a crown,” he continued.

“[By the way], has anyone seen Dwanta’s dignity?” he joked.

The proud father just celebrated Jasmine’s 7th birthday last week, sharing a sweet tribute to his “Jazzy Lia” and “fishing buddy” on social media.

Johnson is also a father to his 21-year-old daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.