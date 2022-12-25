Christmas with Kate Hudson sounds like a blast.

In an interview with People, the “Glass Onion” star shares the unique holiday tradition her family loves to do each year when it comes to gift-giving.

“[A] Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it” the 43-year-old said. “We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast, and then you have to tear it apart as fast as you can until the song comes on again. It’s a really fun, silly tradition, and everybody’s screaming.”

Hudson got engaged to musician Danny Fujisawa in 2021 after being together since 2017. They have one child, Rani Rose, together, who was born in 2018.

Hudson is also mother to two more children from previous partners, Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson.

She added of their Christmas celebrations, “Santa Claus will always show up at our house. I can’t believe it, but he always ends up there. It’s just wild how that happens.”

And even though her kids are mostly past the age of believing in Santa, they still like to leave snacks for the jolly old man, though the snacks can get a little non-traditional.

“We always put out our cookies and milk,” Hudson said. “But Santa sometimes comes early and leaves us notes and asks us to leave certain things because he knows how good we are at changing it up. Some years Santa wanted rum and coke and licorice. Some years he wants a hot tea and banana bread. It just depends on how Santa’s feeling and what time it is.”