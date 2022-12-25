It looks like Emily Ratajkowski is still on the dating scene.

This week, E! News obtained photos of the “Gone Girl” star out and about with designer Jack Greer in New York, where they were seen sharing a kiss.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after being married for four years.

In the months since, she has been spotted out with the likes of Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, and most recently Pete Davidson.

E! News reported last month, from a source, that Ratajkowski and Davidson had “gone on a few dates” and that they had “flirtatious chemistry.”

Another source told the outlet, “It’s a chill relationship so far” between the pair and that “there’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

Back in October, Ratajkowski spoke about being single again, saying, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”