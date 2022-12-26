Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep has fired back at The Sun‘s apology following that Jeremy Clarkson column controversy.

The U.K. tabloid removed the article in question after the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) received more than 20,000 complaints.

The Sun also said they were “sincerely sorry.”

However, the Sussexes’ spokesperson quickly dismissed the apology, according to The Guardian.

They said in a statement, “The fact that The Sun has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.

“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

Clarkson had written in the column that he hated Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her parading naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

After widespread outrage, Clarkson issued a statement last Monday.

He posted on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in ‘Game of Thrones’ and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The Sun then said on Friday: “Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realize that with free expression comes responsibility.”