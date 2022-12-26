Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Prince Louis stole the show as he appeared for the first time alongside his family for their Christmas Day festivities.

The 4-year-old could be seen showing his mother, Kate Middleton, a drawing of Paddington Bear in an adorable moment caught on camera.

The family were pictured attending the annual Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, with them greeting well-wishers.

This was when a royal fan handed Lt. Colonel Johnny Thompson the Paddington drawing, with Louis asking if he could take a look at it.

Kate had been talking to a young fan at the time. The video was captured by Callan Taverner.

Louis joined Prince William and Kate and his older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the Christmas Day walkabout.

Kate donned a dark green, fitted coat that was finished with a stylish hat of the same colour for the appearance.

Charlotte complimented her mother’s outfit in perfect Christmas fashion, wearing a red coat, while William and George twinned in matching bright blue ties and navy suits.

Louis looked adorable in a navy-and-black coat that he wore with knee-high socks, with the outfit holding family significance, as it appears to be the very same style his father wore during his first Christmas debut in 1987 at 5 years old.

Back then, Prince William wore a powder-blue coat with white knee-high socks.