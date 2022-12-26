Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham got everything she wanted over the holidays.

The Spice Girls singer took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share an adorable snap of herself posing with her husband David Beckham.

It seems like David had gifted his wife a white hoodie with the slogan “All I want for Christmas is David Beckham” on it.

Victoria looked super pleased with her gift, as she posed for a snap while sat proudly on her hubby’s knee.

David, wearing a Santa hat, cuddled his wife with a huge grin on his face.

“I got what I wanted this Christmas,” Victoria captioned the cute shot.

VB made sure to fill fans in on what she and her family had been getting up to over the festive period, with them heading to the Cotswolds, U.K. without their eldest son Brooklyn, 23, who chose to stay in Florida with his wife Nicola.

David and his and Victoria’s sons Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, posed with their daughter Harper, 11, in cute matching pyjamas for another adorable photo.

Victoria captioned it, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition!😂we love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 💕💕💕💕”