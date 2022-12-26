Click to share this via email

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England.

Liam Payne doesn’t have time for social media trolls criticizing his relationship.

The One Direction hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to respond to a fan claiming Kate Cassidy was only with him for his money, the Daily Mail reported.

The singer noticed the fan’s DM, before screenshotting it and posting it on his profile.

He wrote, “Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn’t be turned, I’ve never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people.

“If it was just for the money I’d give her all of it.

“It’s not though (please remember I’m hella sexy) and I know I’m fun and a loveable person,” he added.

“And I don’t give a f**k to say that for the first time in my life I’m happy to be me and that’s priceless.”

Payne, who has dated Cheryl and Maya Henry in the past, and Cassidy made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month.

Payne was previously engaged to Henry and shares a son Bear, 5, with ex Cheryl.