Kathy Hilton has got Kim Kardashian’s back.

While chatting to TMZ, Hilton was asked about some of the criticism Kardashian recently faced after donning a casual ensemble for her holiday party. She was accused of not following a dress code, with some social media users branding her “disrespectful.”

Kardashian turned up to the star-studded bash in a pair of high-waisted, leather Dolce & Gabbana trousers and an “Up in Smoke” tour concert T-shirt, that she wore in a crop top-style tucked into her bra.

Hilton insisted of the backlash, “That’s silly, that’s ridiculous.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star went on, “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable.”

As TMZ questioned whether she thought there was anything “wrong” with the Skims founder’s outfit, Hilton responded, “No, no. She always looks beautiful.”

Kathy Hilton’s daughter Paris had shared an array of snaps from the lavish bash last week.

Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris’ husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky, were also in attendance.

Paris posted the pics, alongside the caption: “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰

“Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favourite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨”

One person commented on Instagram regarding Kardashian’s look: “Kim’s outfit has zero holiday vibe,” as another added: “Kim is trying too hard to look like a rockstar 😬… why would she choose that outfit for a Christmas party??”

A third social media user said, “I have a lot of questions for Kim’s outfit choice lol,” as a fourth wrote, “WTF is Kim wearing?!”