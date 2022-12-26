Click to share this via email

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are two proud parents.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share their eldest child Prince George’s watercolour painting of a reindeer.

The 9-year-old also painted two robins and some snow in the impressive portrait.

The royals’ Instagram account captioned the image, “Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George.”

George is clearly following in his grandfather King Charles’ footsteps, with the monarch also being a lover of painting. Charles’ father, the late Prince Philip, was creative, as well, and loved to paint.

The festive painting came as George joined his family at this year’s Christmas Day walkabout on Sunday, with his little brother Prince Louis, 4, attending for the first time.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The family greeted well-wishers as they attended the annual Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

George twinned with his father William for the outing, with both of them wearing blue ties and navy suits.

Princess Charlotte, 7, looked festive in a red coat, while Kate wore a dark green ensemble.