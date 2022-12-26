Valerie Bertinelli is feeling thankful for the support of her nearest and dearest this holiday season.

The actress has been enjoying her first Christmas since confirming she’d finalized her divorce from Tom Vitale in November.

Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, “Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨

“There’s nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the special moments we share with our loved ones and the joy and warmth they bring to our lives. 💕

“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year! Love, Valerie ☺️”

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli And Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Thanksgiving Days After Her Divorce

As part of her divorce settlement, Bertinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale, ET previously confirmed.

She filed for legal separation on Nov. 24, 2021, before filing for divorce on May 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage. The pair had tied the knot back in 2011.

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli Responds Hilariously To Matthew Perry’s Claim Of ‘Make-Out Session’ While Eddie Van Halen Was Passed Out Drunk

Bertinelli was previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007. The pair share son Wolfgang, 31.