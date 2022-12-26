Click to share this via email

Khloé Kardashian’s family is looking swanky for Christmas.

On Monday, the reality star shared a pare of family Christmas photos on Instagram, featuring her 4-year-old daughter True and baby son.

In the photos, Kardashian poses in front of a white tree, wearing a gorgeous, shiny red gown, while holding her son in her arm, and with her daughter standing next to her in a dress made from the same red fabric.

“My babies,” her sister Kim wrote in the comments.

In another post, Khloé shared that the dress was from Nicholas Lebrun, showing it off in a series of solo shots.

She also shared more photos posing with True.

On Saturday, Khloé celebrated the holiday at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party, which featured a performance by Sia.