Simu Liu and Allison Hsu had a holly, jolly Christmas.

On Monday, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself with his girlfriend unwrapping gifts.

It marks the first Christmas the two have spent together as a couple.

Photo: Simu Liu/Instagram

On Saturday, Liu shared photos on Instagram of himself and Hsu from the photo booth at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s holiday party.

Liu began dating the marketing manager earlier this year, making their relationship official with an Instagram post on Dec. 2.

The couple appeared together on the red carpet at the 20th annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles this month.

“Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting-the-parents thing which, no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time,” Liu told People at the event.

They also recently went on vacation together in Anguilla, sharing photos on Instagram.

“It was great,” Liu said of the trip with Hsu. “It’s pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome.”