J.Lo and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez sent out a newsletter update to fans, sharing details about how she celebrated the holiday with her husband and their “blended family.”

“I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie, just getting ready for the holidays!” she wrote.

She also shared that her theme for the season this year was inspired by her song “Hummingbird”, from her new album.

“To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez explained. “They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

She went on, “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

Spending the holidays with the couple were Lopez’s twins twins Emme and Max, who she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with Jennifer Garner.

Looking ahead to the new year, Lopez said the hummingbird theme sends the message “that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”