Melanie Martin paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter over the holidays.

Martin posted a clip of their adorable son Prince, 1, surrounded by their nearest and dearest on Christmas Day.

She focused the camera on an ornament, featuring two angel wings in the shape of a heart and Carter’s name on it.

Martin wrote in the caption, “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️”

Carter died on Nov. 5 at age 34. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Prince turned 1 on Nov. 22, with Martin sharing a montage of snaps of the little one with his parents on Instagram.

She wrote at the time, “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

Martin regained custody of her and Carter’s son earlier this month after he’d previously been placed under the care of her mother, reportedly due to concerns about drug use and domestic violence.

Speaking to TMZ, Martin said, “I’m honouring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me.”

She continued, “I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”