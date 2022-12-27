The Brown family holidays looked a bit different this year now that “Sister Wives” star Kody Brown has split from all of his wives except for Robyn Brown. Shortly before the holidays, Janelle Brown confirmed that she and Kody are separated after almost 30 years of marriage.

And in the “One-on-One” special, Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, called out the polygamist for saying on the show that he did not consider himself married to her. She noted that he’d never expressed such a sentiment to her and had made the decision for her as to the status of their previously estranged marriage.

As for Christine Brown, she announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and their messy divorce played out on this past season of the TLC reality series.

So when it came time to celebrate the holidays, the divided families spent time apart from Kody and each other.

Janelle spent time with her and Kody’s daughters Madison Brush and Savannah Brown. They posed together for a family photo in Madison’s North Carolina home, which she shares with her husband, Caleb, and their kiddos Axel and Evie. Madison is currently 33 weeks pregnant with another baby girl.

Christine, who has remained close with Janelle throughout their respective splits, commented on the post, “Awww so cute.”

Janelle also shared a sweet video of her grandson Axel in his Christmas play as a drummer boy.