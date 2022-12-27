Rian Johnson attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Photocall at Kings Cross Station on December 17, 2022 in London, England.

Rian Johnson isn’t thrilled about the full title of his latest movie.

The director recently released “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, which sees Daniel Craig return as famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

In a new interview with The Atlantic, Johnson admitted he would’ve liked to have shortened the title of the film a bit, despite it being a sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out”.

He insisted, “I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m p**sed off that we have ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ in the title. You know?

“I want it to just be called ‘Glass Onion’. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.”

This time, the star-studded cast — including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more — are in Greece for the latest murder mystery case. Craig is the only returning cast member from the original flick.

Johnson also spoke about the movie only being given a one-week theatrical release, before launching on Netflix.

The movie-maker shared: “I’d love it to be [in theatres] longer; I’d love it to be in more theatres.

“But also, I appreciate that Netflix has done this, because this was a huge effort on their part, and the theatre chains, to reach across the aisle and make this happen. I’m hoping it does really well so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other.”

He went on, “It’s not about the size of the picture, or the sound, or the sanctity of the space, or the magic of cinema, or whatever the f**k.

“It’s about having a crowd of people around you laughing and reacting. Because these movies are engineered for that.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is now on Netflix.