Home is where the heart is.

For her first holiday season since her divorce from Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen flew back to Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

In a post on Instagram, Bündchen shared photos from her Christmas time back home.

“It’s my Rio Grande do Sul,” she wrote. “Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Colour. Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to be back home❤️.”

The photos show kids on horseback and petting sheep, bike riding, picnics, karaoke, and Bündchen with her parents.

Last week, she shared an Instagram post from Brazil, featuring more photos of her enjoying her time with her kids.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” she wrote.

Back in October, Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share two children.