Kim Kardashian is opening up about her dating life.

Appearing this week on the “Angie Martinez IRL Podcast”, the reality star talked about getting back on the dating scene after her split from husband Kanye West.

“(Dating) was just so new. I didn’t know what dating was for so long. I’d been in a relationship for almost 15 years, 12 years, something like that,” she said.

Kardashian then explained how West’s behaviour may pose a problem in any future relationships she pursues.

“I don’t know, there’s a part of me that’s like, oh my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex? I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in that could be super innocent… But then there’s a side of me that’s like why would I ever have to live that way?” she said.

After the split, Kardashian dated Pete Davidson, who became a regular target of West’s in social media posts.

In the meantime, Kardashian said that she is in the “fun zone” when it comes to dating, but said that “perfect person” will be able to deal with the baggage she brings.

“I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely,” she said. “I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”