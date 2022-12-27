Prince Louis is a loving brother.

On Christmas Day, the 4-year-old royal attended holiday service with his family at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, and an adorable clip from the outing has gone viral.

In a video shared to Twitter, Louis can be seen running to catch up to his father, Prince William, and his siblings, with flowers in hand for sister Princess Charlotte.

Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today 😍😍❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wymx9l2vRd — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) December 26, 2022

The moment elicited “aww”s from the crowd of onlookers, as the young royal shouted “Charlotte” while running down the path with the flowers.

His older brother Prince George was also there, along with mother Kate Middleton.

The event marked William and Kate’s first Christmas service as Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside King Charles and Camilla.