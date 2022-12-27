Billie Lourd wishes her mom was here to meet her kids.

On Tuesday, the “Ticket to Paradise” actress shared a post on Instagram remembering her mom, Carrie Fisher, six years after her death.

“✨❤️✨It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life,” she wrote.

“Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief,” Lourd continued. “My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic.”

Two weeks ago, Lourd and husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child, daughter Jackson Joanne. They also share 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.

The actress went on to say that “sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest.”

“That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t,” she wrote. “So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

Finally, Lourd said, “For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60, just one day before her own mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away at 84.