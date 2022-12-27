Click to share this via email

Even the royals catch colds.

On Sunday, the royal family, including King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the annual Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham House.

But missing from the festivities was Princess Anne, who according to Hello! was nursing a cold.

Earlier this month, the 72-year-old royal also missed out on Princess Kate’s carol concert, though that was due to a scheduling conflict.

Instead, Anne had attended the London International Horse Show as part of her royal duties.

Anne was recently named the hardest working royal by Hello!, who noted that she attended 214 royal engagements, including 24 in July alone.

It is not known whether Anne Wass able to spend time at Sandringham for Christmas despite the cold, or if she stayed home at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.