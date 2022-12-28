Shawn Mendes is a true Canadian.

The singer proved he doesn’t mind the cold as he celebrated the holidays by stripping off and diving into freezing water.

The hitmaker, from Pickering, screamed: “Woo! It’s cold!” after lying down in the water with a friend and putting his head under.

He later said, “I can’t feel a thing,” as he made his way out of the water in his underwear.

Mendes captioned the clip, “MERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️”

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Makes ‘Family Guy’ Cameo As Himself

Mendes’ cold water plunge comes after he announced he’d be cancelling his “Wonder: the World Tour” over the summer to focus on his mental health.

In July, the star shared an emotional statement on social media, which included: “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes On How He’s Feeling After Canceling His World Tour To Focus On His Health

Over the years, Mendes has been open about his struggles with anxiety and the pressure he faces.

He previously told ET Canada of touring, “There’s always this two-and-a-half-week point. I call it the two-and-a-half-week point when you’re like, ‘Why am I so lonely and depressed after two and a half weeks? I got to get back home and see my family.’

“You’re not — you’re just like in that mode where you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re out here for a minute.’”