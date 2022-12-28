Click to share this via email

Some fans are thinking Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post is too good to be true.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a photo featuring mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, from they annual Christmas party.

In the photo, the family pose in beautiful, festive dresses in front of a red Christmas tree.

“Christmas bliss ❤️,” Kris wrote in the comments, while Donatella Versace added, “Goddess!!!”

But some fans were evidently caught off guard by how perfect looking the photo was, with the whole family brightly lit in a way that had some wondering if there was photoshopping involved.

“Every single one of you looks so photoshopped! Geez. Why would you do that?” someone wrote.

Another said, “Everyone looks photoshopped in.”

Some claimed that it looked like the women’s faces and jawlines had been edited.

“Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there heads been cut an pasted on,” one commenter wrote.

“Is Kendall floating?” another person asked, referring to the model’s feet, which appear to be blocked in the photo by the train on Kylie’s dress.

Kim’s post also featured other, more candid looking photos, featuring the sisters modelling solo, and Kim posting with her kids.