Ariana Grande took the gift-giving role to a highly charitable level, donating dozens of gifts to children’s hospitals across Manchester.

The “Santa Tell Me” singer has an emotional bond with the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity after one of her concerts in the city was a target of a tragic terrorist attack in 2017, leaving 22 concerts goers dead and over 500 injured.

On Monday, the hospital charity posted photos on Instagram of various colourfully wrapped gifts overflowing beneath a Christmas tree and thanked the pop star for her generous gesture.

The donated presents were gifted to babies, children, and teenagers in pediatric wards at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital, and North Manchester General Hospital.

The interim charity director, Tanya Hamid, voiced her gratitude on Instagram, “It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals.”

Hamid continued, “We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

Over the years, the “Positions” singer has maintained a very close relationship with Manchester. According to Manchester Evening News, last year, Grande donated over 1,000 gifts to children in Manchester who were patients during Christmas. In 2020, the starlet gave a £100 ($120.82) Amazon voucher to every young patient at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.