If you’ve seen Kim Kardashian’s house, you won’t be surprised that she has a strict dress code for her employees.

The Skims founder’s mansion is very minimalistic, and she recently told the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast that she “absolutely” has uniforms for her staff after the host mentioned that “the people that work here are all colour co-ordinated.”

Kardashian insisted she had a handbook and that the colour palette included “greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki … I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Explains Why She ‘Hated’ Visiting The White House At First

Despite not forcing the dress code on people, she told Martinez that most have agreed to do what she’s suggested to make their lives easier.

Kardashian shared, “My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said ‘that would make our life so easy.’

“And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like ‘yes, let’s do this.'”

READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Worn To Her Holiday Party Amid ‘Ridiculous’ Backlash: ‘That’s Silly’

Kardashian joked that staff could have a “free dress day on their birthdays or something”.

Elsewhere in the tell-all Martinez interview, Kardashian also spoke about that Balenciaga scandal backlash, as well as revealing how hard it is to co-parent with her ex-husband Kanye West amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the rapper.