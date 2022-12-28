Chelsea Handler thought she had found The One.

In a new interview with Brooke Shields on her “Now What?” podcast, the comedian opens up about her split earlier this year from fellow comedy star Jo Koy.

“I really believed that this was my guy,” Handler said.

The couple announced their split in an Instagram post back in July, after dating for almost a year.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with,” she continued.

Handler said that she was actually considering marriage before things began to turn in the relationship.

“And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person,” she said.

“There were just some behaviours that we couldn’t agree on,” Handler explained. “It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn’t willing to do that.”

Ending the relationship was ultimately about self-preservation, Handler said, telling Shields, “No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself.”

Finally, she added, “I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I’m not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult.”