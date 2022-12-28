Click to share this via email

Emma Roberts is celebrating her son’s birthday.

On Tuesday, the actress had a birthday party for her son Rhodes, who turned 2 and she took to her Instagram Story to share a rare photo of him.

“Happy birthday Rodeo Jones,” the caption on the image says, with the boy staring at his race car-themed cake.

Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram

Roberts also posted another photo of a cake shaped like a blue race car.

Photo: Emma Roberts/Instagram

Roberts shares Rhodes, who was born in December 2020, with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Hedlund shared his own post on Instagram celebrating his son’s birthday.

Roberts and Hedlund were first seen together in March 2019, and split earlier this year.