Tom Brady was joined by his three kids as he celebrated his first holiday season without his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady may have been on the pitch on Christmas Day as his team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

However, he made sure to celebrate with his nearest and dearest afterwards.

On Tuesday, Brady shared a cute snap of son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex Bündchen. The youngsters posed next to his 15-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady gushed on his Instagram Story, “And the real thing, Merry Xmas,” alongside multiple red heart emojis. He also posted snaps of some socks he’d got the kids, and their cute stockings.

Credit: Instagram/Tom Brady

Bündchen, on the other hand, spent the holidays in her home country of Brazil.

She shared an array of snaps on Instagram, writing: “It’s my Rio Grande do Sul.

“Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Colour. Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to be back home❤️.”

The supermodel had previously shared some sweet snaps of her kids in the country.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” she wrote.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October.