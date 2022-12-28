Courtney Love is giving some next-level praise to Lana Del Rey.

During a new interview with Marc Maron for his podcast “WTF,” Love gave her highest compliments to singer Lana Del Rey and her late husband Kurt Cobain, declaring them “the only true musical geniuses” she’s ever known.

Love, who toured with Del Rey in 2014 in support of her “Ultraviolence” album, referred to Del Rey as “an actual true, great friend” before comparing her talents to the great heights of film director Steven Spielberg.

The “Malibu” singer stated, “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known and by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”

The high praises didn’t stop there as Love further showered the successful singer-songwriter with compliments: “She’s got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say [that about].

By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f***ed up!”

Love is preparing to release her next album, her first in nearly 12 years, in collaboration with frequent Del Rey collaborator Justin Parker next year.