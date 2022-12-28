Click to share this via email

Tristan Thompson would do anything for his daughter True.

The Canadian basketball player took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable clip of himself dancing with the 4-year-old.

The father/daughter duo busted a move to the “Sing 2” version of Shawn Mendes’ track “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”.

Thompson captioned the clip, “When my princess asks if daddy can dance… anything for my baby girl ❤️👑”

Thompson shares True with ex Khloé Kardashian, whom he cheated on multiple times throughout their relationship.

As well as being parents to True, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their latest addition — a baby boy — in August via surrogate.

The reality TV star previously insisted she’d already started the surrogacy process when Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson and Nichols share 1-year-old son Theo together, with him also sharing 6-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.