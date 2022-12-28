Fans want some respect paid to Meghan Markle.

Earlier this week, Politico published a piece titled “2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists”, and royal watchers were particularly peeved to see the Duchess of Sussex included.

Markle is named among a number of other headline-makers this year, including Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried, Kanye West, Donald Trump and Elizabeth Holmes.

“All of them used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved,” writer Joanna Weiss said.

“But somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of ‘Harry and Meghan’, the new Netflix documentary series produced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex and filmed at their California mansion — which suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits,” she continued.

“And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter,” Weiss explained, “that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behaviour until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail.”

Weiss also described Markle and Prince Harry “cashing in spectacularly on the drama” of their royal exit by inking multi-million dollar development deals with Netflix and others, culminating in their docuseries, which among other things, shows their awful treatment at the hands of the British press and royal family.

“But the legitimate complaints are wedged between glamour shots, from footage of Meghan getting fitted for ballgowns to a vast collection of flattering photos and videos they took during their royal exit, apparently preparing for a photogenic tell-all,” she writes. “Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”

Fans and supporters of the Duchess were not having any of that sort of criticism, though, calling out the Politico piece for likening her to people like Trump and West, and demanding an apology.

Just now catching on to that @politico piece saying Meghan Markle is a narcissist on the same level as Trump, Musk, Kanye, and other scammers. As I said last week, white women are perfectly happy to be the footsoldiers of casual misogynoir + attacks against black women. — Karen Attiah IS ON INSTAGRAM @karenattiah (@KarenAttiah) December 27, 2022

Here’s the thing: I’m very sure that lumping Meghan Markle (for standing up for herself) with the likes of…a white supremacist, apartheid Clyde and a hitler sympathizer is clickbait. And I don’t care. DRAG THEM. @politico, this is absolute trash https://t.co/v4te5tW2G0 — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) December 26, 2022

WTH @politico — There is literally no planet where Meghan Markle belongs with this group of people. A Black woman standing up for herself does not equal "narcissist." The unhinged hatred directed at her really does kind of prove her point doesn't it. pic.twitter.com/4Eism0OUOy — Subscribe to my Substack newsletter (@KirstenPowers) December 26, 2022

"Markle’s inclusion in the piece, titled 'The Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists,' was met with pushback on social media, where many argued Politico could not tell the difference between narcissism & 'a Black woman standing up for herself.'" https://t.co/lmJYIANbdo — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) December 27, 2022

Meghan Markle is not a politician, political figure, government official or anyone whose decision making would affect the country. The article needs to be removed, a Meghan Markle mention shouldn’t even be in Politico. — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) December 27, 2022