Justin Bartha, who plays Riley Poole in the “National Treasure” series, entered the ongoing TV spin-off “National Treasure: Edge Of History” and has upped the stakes for the third film.

Fans hanging onto every word Poole said during the episode did not miss the obvious reference to “page 47” from the presidents’ secret book from “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”. In that film, the president asks Ben Gates (Nicholas Cage) to advise him on a mystery mentioned on Page 47 in the book.

READ MORE: After ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’, Director Jerry Bruckheimer Hints At Third Installment Of Nicholas Cage’s Film

When Jess (played by Lisette Olivera) — the protagonist of “National Treasure: Edge Of History” — asks Poole if he’s still into mysteries and treasure hunting, he replies: “Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last 15 years. Let’s just say, there’s 47 reasons to be interested.”

Fans could not keep calm.

OOOOO THE NATIONAL TREASURE SHOW IS SO CLEARLY TEASING NATIONAL TREASURE 3 pic.twitter.com/4jsp677oRt — Luke (@qLxke_) December 27, 2022

This is incredible. I need closure. I need to know what was on page 47 — Aidan (@AidanB84) December 15, 2022

Yes, please don’t tease me like this, I’d been waiting for page 47 for years 😮‍💨 — _iantyb (@_iantyb) December 16, 2022

ET Canada asked executive producer Mira Nair if the ‘page 47’ reference was a genuine tease to a third “National Treasure” film. She replied: “Let me just say, everything means something… There’s nothing that is just a casual, nothing.”

READ MORE: Mira Nair On The ‘Non-White America’ In ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’: ‘Love It’

Speaking of a possible Ben Gates cameo in “National Treasure”, Nair told ET Canada: “Everybody hopes so. But I don’t even have the answer to the question. The Wibberleys (writer duo Cormac and Marianne Wibberley) talk to them.”

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is available on Disney+