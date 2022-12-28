The “Avatar” sequel is a true blockbuster.

On Wednesday, James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, just 14 days after its release, Variety reported.

READ MORE: ‘Avatar’ Sequel Sails To 2nd Week Atop The Box Office

That makes the sci-fi adventure the fasted movie to reach the milestone in 2022, besting “Top Gun: Maverick”, which accomplished the feat in 31 days, and “Jurassic World Dominion”, which did it in over four months.

2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to hit $1 billion in just 12 days and only four other movies in history have hit that number in under two weeks.

READ MORE: James Cameron Cut Out 10 Minutes Of Gun Violence From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is also showing signs of strong legs through the holidays, which should see its box office grosses climb even higher, on its way to earning the $2 billion Cameron has claimed it needs to break even.

The first film in the franchise, released in 2009, went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time, earning a staggering $2.97 billion to date, after re-releases.