“Top Gun: Maverick” has burned through the competition and become the most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+.

From Thursday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 25, the action film exploded on the streaming service domestically. It flew past “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” as the most-watched premiere ever by an increased margin of 60%.

The film’s release was so impactful that it even caused an increased viewer consumption in the original “Top Gun” by nearly 400% and Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” franchise titles by over 140%.

All of this massive success occurs on the tracks of the movie becoming the highest-grossing domestic and global film of 2022 at the box office and the studio’s #1 best-selling digital release ever.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Office at Paramount Streaming, recently spoke on the film’s earth-shattering success, “We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+.

We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has also amassed critical acclaim, earning itself two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.