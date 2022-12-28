Click to share this via email

Zendaya is showing her co-star some birthday love.

On Tuesday, Timothée Chalamet turned 27 years old, and on her Instagram Story, Zendaya wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to this kid,” she wrote over a photo over him goofing off behind her during a photoshoot.

Photo: Zendaya/Instagram

The photo was taken from behind the scenes of a 2021 Entertainment Weekly cover shoot promoting their blockbuster “Dune”.

Zendaya and Chalamet are reuniting for the sequel, “Dune: Part 2”, which will hit theatres in 2023.

Talking about working with Zendaya, the actor told Variety last month that she has “really become a sister,” and added, “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”

Chalamet also received birthday wishes from his friend and co-star of the 2015 film “One & Two”, Kieran Shipka, who wrote, “hbd @tchalamet legend.”