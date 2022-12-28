Bill Cosby may go on tour in 2023.

The disgraced comedian, 85, who was released from prison in 2021 on charges of sexual assault after serving three years, answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he finally might be able to tour again during a surprise Dec. 28 radio interview on “WGH Talk.”

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told radio host Scott Spears.

Cosby continued expressing his thoughts about touring again, saying, “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s rep, recently confirmed to Variety that the comedian is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against NBC and Bill Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

The women allege that Cosby either forced sexual acts upon them or raped them. The allegations stem from a wide variety of dates, four of the allegations going as far back as the late 1980s or 1990 when the actor was at the peak of his fame as the star of “The Cosby Show” on NBC. The fifth allegation involves a former Hollywood executive, Cindra Ladd, who accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

Wyatt attacked the lawsuit as “frivolous” and slandered the five women as a “parade of accusers” who had come forward between 2014 and 2016.